How to Watch Baylor vs. South Dakota: Women's NCAA Tournament round 3 Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
- Game Day: Sunday, March 20, 2022
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN
- Arena: Ferrell Center
Live Stream on fuboTV
Key Stats for Baylor vs. South Dakota
- The 77.4 points per game the Bears score are 23.5 more points than the Coyotes allow (53.9).
- Baylor is 25-5 when scoring more than 53.9 points.
- When South Dakota gives up fewer than 77.4 points, it is 23-5.
- The Coyotes put up 9.2 more points per game (69.3) than the Bears give up (60.1).
- South Dakota is 22-2 when it scores more than 60.1 points.
- Baylor's record is 21-1 when it allows fewer than 69.3 points.
- The Bears are at the 12th spot in the nation's scoring charts (77.4 PPG), while the Coyotes allow the 10th-fewest points per game (53.9) in the nation.
- South Dakota is the country's 78th-ranked offense (69.3 PPG), while Baylor is the 100th-ranked defense (60.1).
Baylor Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
3/6/2022
Texas Tech
W 82-57
Home
3/11/2022
Oklahoma State
W 76-36
Home
3/12/2022
Oklahoma
W 91-76
Home
3/13/2022
Texas
L 67-58
Home
3/18/2022
Hawaii
W 89-49
Home
3/20/2022
South Dakota
-
Home
South Dakota Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
2/28/2022
Western Illinois
W 75-48
Away
3/5/2022
Western Illinois
W 75-49
Home
3/7/2022
UMKC
W 81-67
Home
3/8/2022
South Dakota State
W 56-45
Away
3/18/2022
Ole Miss
W 75-61
Away
3/20/2022
Baylor
-
Away
(Sign up now for a free trial.)