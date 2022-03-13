How to Watch Baylor vs. Texas in Women's College Basketball

In-state rivals clash on Sunday as Baylor takes on Texas with a Big 12 title on the line.

Baylor looks to win its first Big 12 conference title of the Nicki Collen era on Sunday when it takes on Texas.

How to Watch the Big 12 Tournament, Championship: Baylor vs. Texas in Women's College Basketball Today:

Game Date: March 13, 2022

Game Time: 2:00 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN2

The Bears are no stranger to winning the Big 12. Under Kim Mulkey, the team won 11 regular-season titles in a row. Collen has continued that success.

Baylor opened the tournament with a 76-36 win over Oklahoma State, which included holding the Cowgirls scoreless in the first quarter. It followed that with a 91-76 win over Oklahoma.

Vic Schaefer's Longhorns are coming off of an overtime victory over Iowa State, with freshman guard Rori Harmon scoring 30 points in the win. The team opened the conference tournament with a win over Kansas State.

These two teams met twice in the regular season, with Baylor winning both games. First was a 75-63 win on Feb. 4, followed by a 63-55 win just two days later. Baylor's NaLyssa Smith had 28 points and 13 rebounds in the second game.

