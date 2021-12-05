Skip to main content
    December 5, 2021
    How to Watch Belmont at Louisville in Women's College Basketball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    No. 10 Louisville hosts Belmont on Sunday. The Cardinals have won all three of the meetings between these squads.
    The No. 10 Louisville women's basketball team (6-1) will be at home on Sunday to face Belmont (4-3) in a non-conference contest.

    Game Date: Dec. 5, 2021

    Game Time: 12:00 p.m. ET

    TV: ACC Network

    Live Stream Belmont at Louisville on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    The Cardinals opened the season with an overtime loss to Arizona but have won six in a row since, including a dominant 70-48 win Thursday against No. 12 Michigan. Kianna Smith leads the team in scoring with 11.1 points per game.

    Louisville has the top scoring defense in the country, allowing just 43.6 points per game and ranking 32nd in steal rate and 28th in block rate.

    As for Belmont, the team has played a tough schedule. The Bruins marquee win came against a 7-1 Ole Miss team. They lost to Arkansas, Georgia Tech and UCF.

    These two teams last met in 2016, with Louisville winning 73-50. The Cardinals have won all three of the meetings between these squads.

    How To Watch

    December
    5
    2021

    Belmont at Louisville

    TV CHANNEL: ACC Network
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
