How to Watch Belmont at Louisville in Women's College Basketball

The No. 10 Louisville women's basketball team (6-1) will be at home on Sunday to face Belmont (4-3) in a non-conference contest.

Game Date: Dec. 5, 2021

Game Time: 12:00 p.m. ET

TV: ACC Network

The Cardinals opened the season with an overtime loss to Arizona but have won six in a row since, including a dominant 70-48 win Thursday against No. 12 Michigan. Kianna Smith leads the team in scoring with 11.1 points per game.

Louisville has the top scoring defense in the country, allowing just 43.6 points per game and ranking 32nd in steal rate and 28th in block rate.

As for Belmont, the team has played a tough schedule. The Bruins marquee win came against a 7-1 Ole Miss team. They lost to Arkansas, Georgia Tech and UCF.

These two teams last met in 2016, with Louisville winning 73-50. The Cardinals have won all three of the meetings between these squads.

