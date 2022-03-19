How to Watch Belmont vs Oregon in Women's College Basketball

Skip to main content

How to Watch the NCAA Tournament First Round: Belmont vs Oregon in Women's College Basketball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

No. 12 seed Belmont takes on No. 5 seed Oregon in the first round of the NCAA Tournament on Saturday evening

Belmont swept through the OVC tournament to earn the automatic berth for the conference. The Bruins beat Austin Peay 63-51 and then whipped Tennessee Tech 51-29 in the finals.

How to Watch the NCAA First Round Belmont vs Oregon in Women's College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Mar. 19, 2022

Game Time: 5:30 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN2

Live stream the Belmont vs Oregon game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

They have now won 12 straight games after starting just 10-7 overall and 6-2 in the OVC.

It has been an impressive run by the Bruins, but Saturday it gets much tougher when it takes on an Oregon team that finished the year 20-11.

The Ducks had a good regular season, but finished with three losses in their last five games including an upset loss to Utah in the Pac-12 tournament.

They had beat the Utes to wrap up the regular season, but came up short in their effort to make the Pac-12 championship game.

Oregon finished the year just 6-6 after starting the year 14-5 and winning seven of its first eight games in conference play.

It wasn't the best end for the Ducks, but Saturday they will look to get back on track and avoid an upset against a very good Belmont team.

Regional restrictions may apply.

