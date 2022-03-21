Skip to main content

How to Watch Belmont vs. Tennessee in Women's College Basketball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

No. 12 seed Belmont, after a dramatic double overtime win against Oregon, takes on the No. 4 seed Tennessee to try and secure another upset in the NCAA tournament.

Belmont finished 23-7 and first in the OVC this season. As the No. 12 seed, the Bruins found themselves paired up with Oregon in the first round.

The Bruins went up 13-8 at the end of the first quarter. They lost that lead by the half. By the end of the game, it was tied 53-53. Overtime was next, and at the end, it continued to be a tie at 64-64. 

Belmont took the game in the second overtime, completing the upset in dramatic fashion.

How to Watch Belmont vs. Tennessee in Women's College Basketball Today:

Game Date: March 21, 2022

Game Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN

Live stream the Belmont vs. Tennessee game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Tennessee, the No. 3 team in the SEC after finishing 24-8, drew a No. 4 seed in the tournament. That had them play No. 13 seed Buffalo in the first round. The Bulls gave the Volunteers all they could handle.

The Volunteers took back the lead by the end of the first half and kept it the rest of the game, winning 80-67. The team had four players in double figures, including Rae Burrell, who had a team-high 19 points.

For the Bruins to pull off another upset, they are going to have to hold off the scoring trio of Burrell, Tamari Key, and Alexus Dye. However, an upset of this magnitude will not be an easy task.

