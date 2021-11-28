Skip to main content
    • November 28, 2021
    How to Watch Bethune-Cookman at Alabama in Women's College Basketball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Bethune-Cookman comes into Sunday's game against Alabama on a four-game losing streak.
    The Bethune-Cookman women's basketball team (1-4) will go on the road on Sunday to face Alabama (4-2) in a non-conference contest.

    How to Watch Bethune-Cookman at Alabama in Women's College Basketball Today:

    Game Date: Nov. 28, 2021

    Game Time: 2:00 p.m. ET

    TV: SEC Network

    Live Stream Bethune-Cookman at Alabama on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    The Crimson Tide have won three of the team's last four, with the lone loss over that span being a three-point defeat against Duke in the Maggie Dixon Classic.

    The team ranks 29th in scoring offense and 33rd in scoring defense so far with an average margin of plus-24, the 21st-best mark in the country.

    Brittany Davis leads the team in scoring at 18.0 points per game on 42.9% shooting. She's one of three Crimson Tide players shooting at least 35% from three, which is part of why the team as a whole ranks 76th in Division I in three-point field goal percentage.

    Bethune-Cookman opened the season with a non-Division I win over Edward Waters but has lost all four meetings with Division I foes by double-digits, all on the road. The Wildcats won't play against a Division I opponent at home until it faces Florida International next month.

    Taking non-DI games out of the mix, the Wildcats rank 336th in scoring defense, allowing 79.5 points per game.

    These teams last played in 2019, with Alabama winning 60-49. The Crimson Tide have won all three meetings.

    Regional restrictions may apply.

