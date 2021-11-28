How to Watch Bethune-Cookman at Alabama in Women's College Basketball

Bethune-Cookman comes into Sunday's game against Alabama on a four-game losing streak.

The Bethune-Cookman women's basketball team (1-4) will go on the road on Sunday to face Alabama (4-2) in a non-conference contest.

Game Date: Nov. 28, 2021

Game Time: 2:00 p.m. ET

TV: SEC Network

The Crimson Tide have won three of the team's last four, with the lone loss over that span being a three-point defeat against Duke in the Maggie Dixon Classic.

The team ranks 29th in scoring offense and 33rd in scoring defense so far with an average margin of plus-24, the 21st-best mark in the country.

Brittany Davis leads the team in scoring at 18.0 points per game on 42.9% shooting. She's one of three Crimson Tide players shooting at least 35% from three, which is part of why the team as a whole ranks 76th in Division I in three-point field goal percentage.

Bethune-Cookman opened the season with a non-Division I win over Edward Waters but has lost all four meetings with Division I foes by double-digits, all on the road. The Wildcats won't play against a Division I opponent at home until it faces Florida International next month.

Taking non-DI games out of the mix, the Wildcats rank 336th in scoring defense, allowing 79.5 points per game.

These teams last played in 2019, with Alabama winning 60-49. The Crimson Tide have won all three meetings.

