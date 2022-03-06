Skip to main content

How to Watch Big South Tournament, Championship: Longwood vs. Campbell in Women’s Basketball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The championship game of the Big South conference features Longwood and Campbell facing off on Sunday.

This season, Campbell (23-6) has been in control of the conference along with Longwood (20-11) as they both finished tied at 15-3 in conference play. The Fighting Camels won both games head-to-head, but a few slip-ups along the way allowed their opponent today to finish even with them in the standings. This should be a really competitive game based on the semifinals and both of these teams' recent history with each other.

How to Watch Big South Tournament, Championship: Longwood vs. Campbell in Women’s Basketball today:

Game Date: Mar. 6, 2022

Game Time: 8:30 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN U (G)

Watch Big South Tournament, Championship: Longwood vs. Campbell in Women's Basketball online with fuboTV:

The Fighting Camels edged Gardner-Webb (51-50) to advance to the conference championship behind 20 points from Luana Serranho:

The Fighting Camels are led by a trio of Taya Bolden, Faith Price and Serranho. Three upperclasswomen led the team every game all the way to the conference championship.

Bolden was the team's most consistent scorer with 12.6 points, 10.4 rebounds and 1.9 steals per game on 47-30-75 splits.

Price added in 12.2 points per game on 41-41-91 splits with Serranho filling up the stat sheet daily with 11.5 points, 4.3 assists and 1.6 steals per game on 51-43-76 splits.

These three are looking to hoist the championship trophy high above their heads together here today.

On the other side for the Lancers, they are a more prolific scoring team compared to their opponents with Kyla McMakin (18.0 points and 4.6 rebounds per game) and Akila Smith (16.9 points, 7.8 rebounds, 2.1 assists and 4.7 blocks plus steals per game) pacing a top-heavy rotation.

Those two nearly make up half of the team's scoring and offensive punch, which will make for a dynamic game as they try to steal the trophy and win the Big South Championship here today for themselves.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

March
6
2022

Longwood vs. Campbell

TV CHANNEL: ESPN U (G)
Time
8:30
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV

Women's College Basketball

How to Watch Big South Tournament, Championship: Longwood vs. Campbell in Women’s Basketball

