How to Watch Binghamton vs Stony Brook: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Binghamton will face off against a Stony Brook team looking to extend its winning streak.

Stony Brook has only lost two games this season. The Seawolves started the season winning their first seven games before losing to Fordham.

How to Watch Binghamton vs Stony Brook Today:

Game Date: Jan. 19, 2022

Game Time: 7 p.m. ET

TV: SportsNet NY

Live stream the Binghamton vs Stony Brook game on fuboTV:

Binghamton started the year 2-0 before losing four of their next six games. The Bearcats are 4-7 overall on the year and have lost three straight.

They are coming off a very close 66-64 loss to NJIT.

The Bearcats have had six games either postponed or canceled. 

Stony Brook is at the top of the America East conference with a 13-2 overall record and a 4-1 conference record.

NJIT is right behind them with the same conference record, but a 9-7 record overall.

Anastasia Warren leads Stony Brook in scoring with 12.8 points per game. Warren is also shooting 36.7% from three-point.

Denai Bowman leads Binghamton in scoring with 13.9 points per game.

Binghamton is No. 8 in the America East standings but could gain some ground with a win, considering UMass Lowell, and Hartford are ahead of them with just one conference win.

How To Watch

January
19
2022

Binghamton vs Stony Brook

TV CHANNEL: SportsNet NY
Time
7:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV

