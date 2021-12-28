A struggling Boise State team take on a very strong Colorado State squad looking to keep rolling.

To start the season, the Boise State women's basketball team (4–7) has not gotten off to the best start but will get a season-defining win if they can defeat Colorado State (9–1) on Tuesday.

The Rams are not ranked in the AP top 25 but have started the season strong. However, they will face steep competition in the Mountain West.

How to Watch Boise State at Colorado State in Women's College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Dec. 28, 2021

Game Time: 8 p.m. ET

TV: Stadium 3

So far this season, the Rams' only loss came against No. 10 Louisville, but since then they have rattled off four straight wins.

This season the Rams have won six out of their nine games by 10 or more points. Overall, they are averaging 66.1 points per game and allowing 52.2 points per game.

The Rams are led by McKenna Hofschild with 13.5 points, 5.6 assists and 3.5 rebounds per game. Through 10 games, she already has two games with 10 or more assists.

On the other side, the Broncos are averaging 61.0 points per game and allowing 60.0 points per game.

