Boise State looks to avoid losing its second straight game on Saturday when it travels to Pepperdine to take on the Waves in women's college basketball.

Boise State had its two-game winning streak snapped last Sunday when it lost to Washington State 62-55. The loss dropped the Broncos to 3-6 on the year but after a 1-5 start, they have won two of their last three.

How to Watch Boise State at Pepperdine in Women's College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Dec. 18, 2021

Game Time: 4 p.m. ET

TV: Stadium 1

Live stream the Boise State at Pepperdine game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Saturday, they go back on the road to take on a Pepperdine team that has lost its last two games.

The two losses snapped a pattern of wins and losses for the Waves. They alternated wins and losses over the first seven games before losing last Friday for the second straight time.

Saturday they will look to get back in the win column as they try and find a way to close out the close games they have been in.

Boise State, though, has been playing better and it will be tough for Pepperdine to upset the Broncos.

Both schools need a win, which should make for a great game on Saturday afternoon.

