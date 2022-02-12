Boise State and Utah State are hoping a win today can turn each school's respective season around.

Utah State started the season 5-3 but since then, it's been all downhill. The Aggies then went on a nine-game losing streak and have been trying to get back on some sort of track since early December.

How to Watch Boise State vs Utah State today:

Game Date: Feb. 12, 2022

Game Time: 4 p.m. ET

TV: Stadium 3

The Aggies are currently on a four-game losing streak and would love to snap the streak today.

The Broncos of Boise State are better, but not much better. They have eight wins as opposed to Utah State's seven. UNLV seems to be running away with the conference but this will be a competitive game between two schools that need wins.

The best-case scenario for both of these programs is likely a .500 conference record, which will make this a very competitive game. Boise State had a blowout win over Utah State earlier on in the year and will be hoping to sweep the Aggies for the season.

Tune into Stadium 3 today at 4 p.m ET to see which team will come out on top.

