    December 12, 2021
    How to Watch Boise State at Washington State in Women's College Basketball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Washington State looks to win their fourth game in a row on Sunday against Boise State.
    Washington State (7-1) is set to host Boise State (3-5) on Sunday in a non-conference women's college basketball contest.

    How to Watch Boise State at Washington State in Women's College Basketball Today:

    Game Date: Dec. 12, 2021

    Game Time: 3 p.m. ET

    TV: Pac-12 Washington

    Live Stream Boise State at Washington State on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    The Cougars are 38th in scoring defense, which has led to an average margin per game of 9.6 points, 79th-best in the country.

    The team's only loss came against one of the nation's best teams, NC State. The Cougars have two wins over teams ranked in the top 100 in Her Hoop Stats rating, beating Gonzaga and UC Davis.

    Charlisse Leger-Walker leads the team in scoring at 15.8 points per game and is also adding 3.4 assists, 2.4 steals and 1.0 blocks per contest.

    As for Boise State, the Broncos have just two wins against Division I opponents, defeating Florida Atlantic and Eastern Washington. The team has played two teams in the top 100 in HHS rating, losing both games and averaging just 39 points in those losses.

    Elodie Lalotte is averaging a team-high 10.0 points per game on 53.7% shooting and is also adding 7.0 rebounds per contest.

    The Cougars won the last meeting of these teams 80-68 back in 2019 and have won three in a row in the series.

    Regional restrictions may apply.

    How To Watch

    December
    12
    2021

    Boise State at Washington State

    TV CHANNEL: Pac-12 Washington
    Time
    3:00
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
