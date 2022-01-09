Boston College goes for its third straight win in women's college basketball on Sunday afternoon when it travels to Clemson.

Boston College hits the road on Sunday afternoon winners of two straight. The Eagles beat Syracuse on Thursday night 95-71 to pick up their first ACC win. They had previously lost to North Carolina and Louisville in conference action.

How to Watch Boston College at Clemson in Women's College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Jan. 9, 2022

Game Time: 12 p.m. ET

TV: Marquee Sports Network

The back-to-back wins improved their record to 10-4 on the season, but just 1-2 in the ACC. The Eagles played great in non-conference action, but are looking to find that magic in the conference also.

Sunday afternoon, they will look to get their second ACC win against a Clemson team that has lost four straight games.

The Tigers have been struggling over the last couple of weeks losing their last four, two of which were against ACC opponents. It has been a tough stretch but three of the losses have been against ranked opponents.

The losses have dropped Clemson to 6-8 overall and 0-3 in the ACC. Sunday, the Tigers hope they can finally get that first conference win and snap their four-game slide.

