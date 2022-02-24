Duke (16-10) looks to defend its home court in conference play when Boston College (17-10) travels to Cameron Indoor Stadium on Thursday night in this ACC showdown.

How to Watch Boston College at Duke in Women’s College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Feb. 24, 2022

Game Time: 8 p.m. ET

TV: NESN Plus

Live stream the Boston College at Duke game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Although the Eagles stunned the Blue Devils in the ACC tournament two years ago when these teams last met, Duke is 14-5 and 8-1 at home against Boston College in program history. BC used a 14-0 run to erase a fourth-quarter deficit and eventually punch a ticket to the semifinals.

This season, Duke is 8-6 at home and held off Clemson 64-61 in its most recent action on Sunday. The Blue Devils had a 62-53 fourth quarter lead cut to two points by the Tigers with 11 seconds remaining, but a Vanessa de Jesus steal on Clemson’s final possession sealed the win.

As for Boston College, a team-high 22 points by Cameron Swartz led the way for the Eagles in an 82-70 win over Wake Forest in the team’s last outing on Sunday.

Boston College will now look to get above .500 in conference play against the Blue Devils on Thursday.

Regional restrictions may apply