How to Watch Boston College at Notre Dame in Women's College Basketball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

No. 20 Notre Dame plays host to Boston College on Sunday.

Boston College (14-6) will take to the road on Sunday to face No. 20 Notre Dame (15-4) on Sunday in an ACC women's basketball contest.

How to Watch Boston College at Notre Dame in Women's College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Jan. 30, 2022

Game Time: 2:00 p.m. ET

TV: ACC Network

Live stream the Boston College at Notre Dame game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Irish are 6-2 in conference play and are 8-0 in home games. The team is coming off of an 83-62 win over Syracuse, with Olivia Miles scoring 17 points on 6-for-12 shooting to lead the team. She was one of six Notre Dame players to score in double figures.

Miles came close to recording a triple-double in the win, pulling down 10 rebounds and dishing out nine assists,

Sonia Citron also added 13 points and 12 boards.

Boston College is 5-4 in conference play and is 4-4 on the road this year. The team is coming off of a 68-49 loss to No. 14 Georgia Tech.

But this BC team did have some recent success against one of the ranked teams in the conference: Notre Dame. In the first meeting of these teams on Jan. 20th, the Eagles had an upset 73-71 win. Cameron Swartz scored 28 points on 10-for-22 shooting while Makayla Dickebs added 20 points on 7-fir-14 shooting off the bench. BC held Notre Dame to 16 points in the fourth quarter for the come-from-behind victory.

