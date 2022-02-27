Skip to main content

How to Watch Boston College at Syracuse in Women’s College Basketball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Boston College looks to build off its upset win over Duke when it takes on Syracuse in women's basketball on Sunday.

Struggling Syracuse (11-16) looks to snap a four-game losing streak when it hosts Boston College (18-10) on Senior Day at the Carrier Dome on Sunday.

How to Watch Boston College at Syracuse in Women's College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Feb. 27, 2022

Game Time: 12 p.m. ET

TV: ACC Network

Live stream the Boston College at Syracuse game on fuboTV:

In its last outing against Duke, Boston College notched a statement win by defeating the Blue Devils at Cameron Indoor Stadium for the first time since joining the ACC. Cameron Swartz led the way with a game-high 21 points, making it five-straight games with 20-plus points for Swartz.

When the Blue Devils made it close in the fourth quarter, Swartz sparked a 5-0 run to close the door on Duke, leading to a crucial 67-51 win on the road.

Syracuse, on the other hand, fell to Wake Forest 76-60 in the team’s last game on Thursday, making it four-straight losses for the Orange. Although Teisha Hyman scored a team-high 26 points, it wasn’t enough against the Demon Deacons.

Swartz and the Boston College Eagles will now look to finish the regular season streak at Syracuse on Sunday.

How To Watch

February
27
2022

Boston College at Syracuse

TV CHANNEL: ACC Network
Time
12:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
