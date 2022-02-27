Boston College looks to build off its upset win over Duke when it takes on Syracuse in women's basketball on Sunday.

Struggling Syracuse (11-16) looks to snap a four-game losing streak when it hosts Boston College (18-10) on Senior Day at the Carrier Dome on Sunday.

How to Watch Boston College at Syracuse in Women’s College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Feb. 27, 2022

Game Time: 12 p.m. ET

TV: ACC Network

Live stream the Boston College at Syracuse game on fuboTV

In its last outing against Duke, Boston College notched a statement win by defeating the Blue Devils at Cameron Indoor Stadium for the first time since joining the ACC. Cameron Swartz led the way with a game-high 21 points, making it five-straight games with 20-plus points for Swartz.

When the Blue Devils made it close in the fourth quarter, Swartz sparked a 5-0 run to close the door on Duke, leading to a crucial 67-51 win on the road.

Syracuse, on the other hand, fell to Wake Forest 76-60 in the team’s last game on Thursday, making it four-straight losses for the Orange. Although Teisha Hyman scored a team-high 26 points, it wasn’t enough against the Demon Deacons.

Swartz and the Boston College Eagles will now look to finish the regular season streak at Syracuse on Sunday.

