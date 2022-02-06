Boston College and Virginia Tech meet on Sunday in an ACC women's basketball contest.

Boston College (15-7) will take on Virginia Tech (15-6) on Sunday in an ACC women's basketball game between two solid programs.

How to Watch Boston College at Virginia Tech in Women's College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Feb. 6, 2022

Game Time: 2:00 p.m. ET

TV: Marquee Sports Network

The Eagles are 6-5 in conference play, with a win against Virginia in its most recent contest. It was a relatively close one against a struggling Cavaliers program though, with BC winning 65-57 behind 18 points on 4-for-15 shooting from Cameron Swartz. Maria Gakdeng pulled down 16 rebounds and blocked five shots in the win.

Virginia Tech is 7-3 in conference play, but has lost two of its last three games, including Thursday's 68-55 loss to No. 20 Notre Dame.

Kayana Traylor was the only Hokie with double-digit points in the loss, scoring 16 off the bench on 5-for-11 shooting. Elizabeth Kitley scored eight points, but did add 12 rebounds and three blocks.

These teams haven't played since January 2020, when Virginia Tech won 70-49. The Hokies have won four in a row in the series, with the last BC win coming in 2016.

