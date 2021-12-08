How to Watch Boston College at Massachusetts in Women's College Basketball

Massachusetts looks to get to 10 wins when it hosts Boston College on Wednesday in this women's college basketball matchup.

The Boston College women's basketball team (6-2) will face UMass (9-1) in a battle of two teams that have gotten off to strong starts this season.

Game Date: Dec. 8, 2021

Game Time: 7 p.m. ET

TV: NESN Plus

The Eagles have faced just one team with a Her Hoop Stats rating in the top 100, falling 69-65 to VCU, which ranks 73rd in the metric. The team's other loss was to Boston University, which is 140th in that metric.

But while it hasn't faced elite teams, every one of the Eagles' opponents this season has an HHS rating in the top 200. The team ranks 43rd in scoring offense, led by Taylor Soule's 17.3 points per game. Marnelle Garraud is adding 4.3 assists and 2.8 steals per game.

As for the Minutewomen, the team has just one loss this year, falling by five to a ranked Iowa State team. The team has two wins over teams with a top 100 HHS rating, beating South Dakota State and Kent State.

UMass is 45th in points per game, led by Sam Breen's 18.3 points per game. Breen is also adding 11.9 rebounds per game and is connecting on 1.4 three-pointers per contest.

BC leads the all-time series against UMass 11-4, including a 90-82 win last season.

