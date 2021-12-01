Two Boston programs meet for some afternoon women's basketball on Wednesday.

The Boston University women's basketball team (2-4) will try to end a three-game losing streak on Wednesday when it takes on Northeastern (4-2) at the Cabot Center.

How to Watch Boston University at Northeastern in Women's College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Dec. 1, 2021

Game Time: 11 a.m. ET

TV: NESN

The Terriers are coming off of back-to-back losses against Ivy League programs, falling to Yale 57-51 and then losing at Harvard 82-79.

Boston University ranks 192nd in Division I in points per game and 154th in opponent points per game. Sydney Johnson leads the Terriers in scoring at 15.3 points per game, making her the team's only player to average double figures.

As for Northeastern, the Huskies only score 1.2 more points per game than the Terriers, but the big difference between these teams comes on defense. Northeastern ranks 36th in scoring defense this season, with the 20th-best steal rate in Division I.

Claudia Soriano's 4.7 steals per game leads the team and the nation. Soriano is also adding 12.2 points and 4.8 rebounds per contest. The Spanish freshman has spent a lot of time playing on Spain's youth clubs, which has helped her instantly make an impact in college.

These teams last met in 2019, with BU winning 72-56. The Terriers lead the all-time series 41-37.

