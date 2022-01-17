Brown (5-10) goes on the road on Monday to take on Yale (9-6) in an Ivy League women's basketball game.

How to Watch Brown at Yale in Women's College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Jan. 17, 2022

Game Time: 1:00 p.m. ET

TV: NESN

The Bears enter this game with an 0-3 record in conference play, losing by big margins in all three games, including a 72-39 loss to Princeton in the team's most recent contest.

The team's best win by Her Hoop Stats rating was a 75-72 win over St. John's, which ranks 154th in that metric. The team is 0-4 against teams ranked higher than that. The offense ranks 328th in the country in points per game.

Yale enters this game with 2-1 conference record, losing to Columbia but then beating Harvard and Cornell.

The Bulldogs have played well defensively, allowing 57.3 points per game, the 42nd-best mark in the country. The team has solid non-conference wins over Fairfield and Boston University and should be poised to move to 3-1 in conference play on Monday.

These teams last played in January 2020, with Yale winning 73-40. It was the third win in a row in the series for the Bulldogs.

