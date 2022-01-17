Skip to main content

How to Watch Brown at Yale in Women's College Basketball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Brown takes on Yale in a women's Ivy League contest on Monday.

Brown (5-10) goes on the road on Monday to take on Yale (9-6) in an Ivy League women's basketball game.

How to Watch Brown at Yale in Women's College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Jan. 17, 2022

Game Time: 1:00 p.m. ET

TV: NESN

Live Stream Brown at Yale on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Bears enter this game with an 0-3 record in conference play, losing by big margins in all three games, including a 72-39 loss to Princeton in the team's most recent contest.

The team's best win by Her Hoop Stats rating was a 75-72 win over St. John's, which ranks 154th in that metric. The team is 0-4 against teams ranked higher than that. The offense ranks 328th in the country in points per game.

Yale enters this game with 2-1 conference record, losing to Columbia but then beating Harvard and Cornell.

The Bulldogs have played well defensively, allowing 57.3 points per game, the 42nd-best mark in the country. The team has solid non-conference wins over Fairfield and Boston University and should be poised to move to 3-1 in conference play on Monday.

These teams last played in January 2020, with Yale winning 73-40. It was the third win in a row in the series for the Bulldogs.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

January
17
2022

Brown at Yale in Women's College Basketball

TV CHANNEL: NESN
Time
1:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Dec 30, 2021; Elmont, New York, USA; Buffalo Sabres left wing Brett Murray (57) celebrates the goal by Buffalo Sabres right wing Kyle Okposo (21) against the New York Islanders during the first period at UBS Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dennis Schneidler-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

How to Watch Red Wings vs. Sabres

2 minutes ago
Jan 15, 2022; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Detroit Red Wings center Dylan Larkin (71) skates with the puck during the first period against the St. Louis Blues at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Buffalo Sabres vs. Detroit Red Wings: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/17/2022

2 minutes ago
Dec 30, 2021; Elmont, New York, USA; Buffalo Sabres left wing Brett Murray (57) celebrates the goal by Buffalo Sabres right wing Kyle Okposo (21) against the New York Islanders during the first period at UBS Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dennis Schneidler-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Detroit Red Wings vs. Buffalo Sabres: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/17/2022

2 minutes ago
Dec 29, 2021; Detroit, Michigan, USA; New York Knicks forward Julius Randle (30) gets defended by Detroit Pistons guard Derrick Walton Jr. (25) during the second quarter at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

How to Watch Hornets vs. Knicks

2 minutes ago
Jan 14, 2022; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Orlando Magic center Moritz Wagner (21) looks to pass defended by Charlotte Hornets guard LaMelo Ball (2) during the second half at the Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Charlotte Hornets vs. New York Knicks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/17/2022

2 minutes ago
Jan 14, 2022; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Orlando Magic center Moritz Wagner (21) looks to pass defended by Charlotte Hornets guard LaMelo Ball (2) during the second half at the Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

New York Knicks vs. Charlotte Hornets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/17/2022

2 minutes ago
Basketball Fans 4
High School Basketball

How to Watch Milton (Ga.) vs. Camden (N.J.)

2 minutes ago
UCLA Gymnastics
Women's College Gymnastics

How to Watch UCLA and Iowa at Minnesota in Women's College Gymnastics

2 minutes ago
Yale Women's Basketball
Women's College Basketball

How to Watch Brown at Yale in Women's College Basketball

2 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy