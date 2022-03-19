How to Watch Buffalo vs Tennessee in Women's College Basketball

No. 4 seed Tennessee looks to avoid an upset to No. 13 seed Buffalo on Saturday afternoon in the first round of the NCAA Tournament

Buffalo ended the year on a nine-game winning streak that included three straight in the MAC Tournament to get the automatic bid for the conference. The Bulls took down Western Michigan and Akron before slipping by Ball State 79-75 in the finals.

How to Watch the NCAA First Round Buffalo vs Tennessee in Women's College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Mar. 19, 2022

Game Time: 3:00 p.m. ET

TV: ABC (WKEFDT - Dayton)

Live stream the Buffalo vs Tennessee game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Bulls have lost only once since January 25th when they were just 11-7. It was a great finish to the year for Buffalo and one it hopes to continue on Saturday against Tennessee.

The Volunteers grabbed a four seed in the tournament, but they have lost four of their last six games.

Tennessee was 18-1 at one time this year but stumbled to end the year and finished just 23-8.

Despite the struggles in the SEC to end the year, the Volunteers still have a great team and have a shot to make a run, but they are a bit vulnerable and Saturday the Bulls are looking to take advantage.

Tennessee will be a big favorite in this game, but Buffalo is playing great basketball and is capable of pulling off the upset.

Regional restrictions may apply.