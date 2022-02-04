Skip to main content

How to Watch Butler at Connecticut in Women's College Basketball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Issues with COVID forced a number of No. 10 UConn's games to be postponed around New Year's. Yet since returning, the Huskies haven't skipped a beat and dominated conference play. They'll look to stay perfect against Big East opponents Friday night when they host Butler.

No. 10 Connecticut has a critical game on tap this weekend against No. 7 Tennessee. But first, the Huskies will look to stay perfect in Big East play Friday night when they host Butler. Is there trap game potential for Geno Auriemma's squad in this one?

How to Watch Butler vs. Connecticut in College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Feb. 4, 2022

Game Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

TV: SportsNet NY

Live stream Butler vs. Connecticut on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

UConn already played Butler once this year, beating the Bulldogs in Indianapolis 92-47 back on Jan. 12. Senior guard Christyn Williams scored a team-high 19 points in that game. Williams has been the team's leading scorer with Paige Bueckers out, averaging 15.1 points per game.

This will be UConn's first home game since Jan. 21. The Huskies played their last four on the road, sweeping conference opponents St. John's, DePaul, Providence, and Creighton. In total, they've won five games in a row and eight of nine dating back to the start of the calendar year.

With those wins, the Huskies are 14-4 on the year, including a 5-0 mark at home. They're 9-0 in conference play, making them the lone remaining undefeated team in the Big East. However, thinks are still close with DePaul right behind them at 10-2.

Will the Huskies be the first Big East team to reach 10 conference wins? Tune into SportsNet NY at 7 p.m. ET for coverage of this one.

Regional restrictions may apply. 

How To Watch

February
4
2022

Butler vs. Connecticut

TV CHANNEL: SportsNet NY
Time
7:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
