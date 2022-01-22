Skip to main content

How to Watch BYU at San Diego in Women's College Basketball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

No. 17 BYU faces a tough San Diego team on Saturday in a women's college basketball contest.

No. 17 BYU (14-1) heads out on the road for a tough non-conference test on Saturday against San Diego (10-6).

How to Watch BYU at San Diego in Women's College Basketball today:

Game Date: Jan. 22, 2022

Game Time: 4:00 p.m. ET

TV: ATT SportsNet Rocky Mountain Alt 1

Watch BYU at San Diego online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

BYU enters this game with a 4-0 conference record, most recently dismantling Loyola Marymount last Saturday by a 77-37 margin. The Cougars have won each conference game by double-digits.

On the season, the Cougars rank 11th in Division I in points per game and eighth in average margin per game, outscoring teams by 19.1 points per game. The team's only loss came in overtime against a 16-2 Oklahoma team. BYU is 5-1 against teams ranked in the top 100 in Her Hoop Stats rating.

As for San Diego, the Toreros have dropped two in a row after starting 2-0 in conference play. The team has played some major conference opponents close, losing on the road to Washington by six and keeping things close for much of the team's impromptu meeting with Texas in December.

The team is 112th in points per game and 105th in average margin per game. It's also 0-4 against teams with a top 100 HHS rating though, which doesn't bode well for its chances to upset BYU.

San Diego won 58-56 when these teams faced last January. That win marked the second in a row in the series for the Toreros and ended a three-game streak for BYU.

