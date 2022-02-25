Skip to main content

How to Watch BYU at Santa Clara in Women’s College Basketball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

No. 19 BYU has won five in a row in women's basketball as it takes on Santa Clara in women's basketball.

No. 19 BYU (23-2) is rolling as winners of five in a row as it travels to take on its conference foes in Santa Clara (14-12) on Thursday night.

How to Watch BYU at Santa Clara in Women’s College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Feb. 24, 2022

Game Time: 9 p.m. ET

TV: Stadium 1

Live stream the BYU at Santa Clara game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Coming off a 63-39 blowout victory over Gonzaga over the weekend, the Cougars are red-hot at the top of the WCC standings with a 13-1 conference record this season.

Earlier this season, BYU dominated the Broncos in a 76-44 trouncing in a game where 12 different Cougars scored in the 32-point win. BYU also forced 23 turnovers and led right from the jump with a 21-9 first-quarter lead over the Broncos.

Although starter Tegan Graham led the way with 16 points, BYU’s bench also added 25 points in the victory as the Cougars continued to dominate the series against the Broncos.

With two games remaining in the regular season, BYU looks to lock up the regular-season conference title with wins over Santa Clara and Pacific to close out the 2021-22 campaign.

How To Watch

February
24
2022

BYU at Santa Clara

TV CHANNEL: Stadium 1
Time
9:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
