How to Watch BYU at Gonzaga: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

BYU is coming off a shocking upset loss to Portland and will be facing a Gonzaga team that is No. 1 in the conference.

It will be No. 1 vs No. 2 in the conference today when Gonzaga and BYU face off. BYU has been one of the most dominant teams in the country this season. Before the Cougars' loss to Portland, they had been on a ten-game winning streak.

How to watch BYU vs Gonzaga today:

Game Date: Feb. 5, 2022

Game Time: 5 p.m. ET

TV: AT&T SportsNet Southwest (Alternate)

Watch the BYU vs Gonzaga game online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Gonzaga has also been very good. The Bulldogs are 17-4 on the year and a perfect 8-0 in conference play. They also come into this game on a seven-game winning streak.

Portland is No. 3 in the conference behind BYU and Gonzaga. Even though the Cougars suffered their first conference loss, they're still favored to beat the Bulldogs today. 

BYU is still one of the most dominant teams in the country, so this game will truly be a clash of the titans. The last time the Bulldogs lost was on Jan. 9 when they fell to No. 2-ranked Stanford 66-50. The Bulldogs beat Portland a few weeks, so this should be a great WCC matchup.

Tune into AT&T SportsNet Southwest (Alternate) to catch all of the action.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

February
5
2022

BYU vs Gonzaga

TV CHANNEL: AT&T SportsNet Southwest (Alternate)
Time
5:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

USATSI_17608266
