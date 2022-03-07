Skip to main content

How to Watch BYU vs. Portland: WCC Tournament Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

March 7, 2022; Las Vegas, NV, USA; BYU Cougars guard Paisley Harding (13) and guard Tegan Graham (10) celebrates against the Portland Pilots after the game in the semifinals of the WCC Basketball Championships at Orleans Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

Watch the No. 1 seed BYU Cougars (25-2) take the court in the WCC Tournament semifinal against the No. 4 seed Portland Pilots (19-9). The teams will face off Monday at 3:00 PM.

How to Watch BYU vs. Portland

  • Game Day: Monday, March 7, 2022
  • Game Time: 3:00 PM ET
  • TV: ATT Sportsnet Rocky Mountain
  • Arena: Orleans Arena
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Key Stats for BYU vs. Portland

  • The 79.2 points per game the Cougars put up are 17.5 more points than the Pilots allow (61.7).
  • BYU has a 22-2 record when putting up more than 61.7 points.
  • Portland is 17-8 when allowing fewer than 79.2 points.
  • The Pilots put up 13.8 more points per game (71.8) than the Cougars give up to opponents (58).
  • Portland has put together an 18-7 record in games it scores more than 58 points.
  • BYU's record is 23-0 when it gives up fewer than 71.8 points.
  • The Cougars are at the sixth spot in the country's scoring charts (79.2 PPG), while the Pilots allow the 144th-fewest points per game (61.7) in the country.
  • The 49th-ranked scoring college basketball team (71.8 PPG) is Portland, while the BYU squad ranks 64th in the country defensively (58 PPG).

BYU Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

2/12/2022

Saint Mary's (CA)

W 84-69

Away

2/17/2022

Loyola Marymount (CA)

W 77-54

Home

2/19/2022

Gonzaga

W 63-39

Home

2/24/2022

Santa Clara

W 103-66

Away

2/26/2022

Pacific (CA)

W 82-52

Away

3/7/2022

Portland

-

Home

Portland Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

2/19/2022

Santa Clara

L 76-66

Away

2/21/2022

Saint Mary's (CA)

W 89-84

Away

2/24/2022

San Diego

L 61-53

Home

2/26/2022

Pepperdine

W 85-49

Home

3/5/2022

Loyola Marymount (CA)

W 69-44

Home

3/7/2022

BYU

-

Away

How To Watch

March
7
2022

WCC Tournament: Portland vs. BYU

TV CHANNEL: ATT Sportsnet Rocky Mountain
Time
3:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

