March 7, 2022; Las Vegas, NV, USA; BYU Cougars guard Paisley Harding (13) and guard Tegan Graham (10) celebrates against the Portland Pilots after the game in the semifinals of the WCC Basketball Championships at Orleans Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

Watch the No. 1 seed BYU Cougars (25-2) take the court in the WCC Tournament semifinal against the No. 4 seed Portland Pilots (19-9). The teams will face off Monday at 3:00 PM.

How to Watch BYU vs. Portland

Game Day: Monday, March 7, 2022

Monday, March 7, 2022 Game Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET TV: ATT Sportsnet Rocky Mountain

ATT Sportsnet Rocky Mountain Arena: Orleans Arena

Orleans Arena

Key Stats for BYU vs. Portland

The 79.2 points per game the Cougars put up are 17.5 more points than the Pilots allow (61.7).

BYU has a 22-2 record when putting up more than 61.7 points.

Portland is 17-8 when allowing fewer than 79.2 points.

The Pilots put up 13.8 more points per game (71.8) than the Cougars give up to opponents (58).

Portland has put together an 18-7 record in games it scores more than 58 points.

BYU's record is 23-0 when it gives up fewer than 71.8 points.

The Cougars are at the sixth spot in the country's scoring charts (79.2 PPG), while the Pilots allow the 144th-fewest points per game (61.7) in the country.

The 49th-ranked scoring college basketball team (71.8 PPG) is Portland, while the BYU squad ranks 64th in the country defensively (58 PPG).

BYU Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 2/12/2022 Saint Mary's (CA) W 84-69 Away 2/17/2022 Loyola Marymount (CA) W 77-54 Home 2/19/2022 Gonzaga W 63-39 Home 2/24/2022 Santa Clara W 103-66 Away 2/26/2022 Pacific (CA) W 82-52 Away 3/7/2022 Portland - Home

Portland Schedule