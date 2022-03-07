How to Watch BYU vs. Portland: WCC Tournament Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Watch the No. 1 seed BYU Cougars (25-2) take the court in the WCC Tournament semifinal against the No. 4 seed Portland Pilots (19-9). The teams will face off Monday at 3:00 PM.
How to Watch BYU vs. Portland
- Game Day: Monday, March 7, 2022
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET
- TV: ATT Sportsnet Rocky Mountain
- Arena: Orleans Arena
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Key Stats for BYU vs. Portland
- The 79.2 points per game the Cougars put up are 17.5 more points than the Pilots allow (61.7).
- BYU has a 22-2 record when putting up more than 61.7 points.
- Portland is 17-8 when allowing fewer than 79.2 points.
- The Pilots put up 13.8 more points per game (71.8) than the Cougars give up to opponents (58).
- Portland has put together an 18-7 record in games it scores more than 58 points.
- BYU's record is 23-0 when it gives up fewer than 71.8 points.
- The Cougars are at the sixth spot in the country's scoring charts (79.2 PPG), while the Pilots allow the 144th-fewest points per game (61.7) in the country.
- The 49th-ranked scoring college basketball team (71.8 PPG) is Portland, while the BYU squad ranks 64th in the country defensively (58 PPG).
BYU Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
2/12/2022
Saint Mary's (CA)
W 84-69
Away
2/17/2022
Loyola Marymount (CA)
W 77-54
Home
2/19/2022
Gonzaga
W 63-39
Home
2/24/2022
Santa Clara
W 103-66
Away
2/26/2022
Pacific (CA)
W 82-52
Away
3/7/2022
Portland
-
Home
Portland Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
2/19/2022
Santa Clara
L 76-66
Away
2/21/2022
Saint Mary's (CA)
W 89-84
Away
2/24/2022
San Diego
L 61-53
Home
2/26/2022
Pepperdine
W 85-49
Home
3/5/2022
Loyola Marymount (CA)
W 69-44
Home
3/7/2022
BYU
-
Away
How To Watch
March
7
2022
WCC Tournament: Portland vs. BYU
TV CHANNEL: ATT Sportsnet Rocky Mountain
Time
3:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)