How to Watch BYU vs. San Francisco in Women's College Basketball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

No. 18 BYU is set to open West Coast Conference play on the road at San Francisco on Thursday.

Both schools have not played in 2022, so it will be interesting to see how both play. The first quarter will be a great indicator.

How to Watch BYU vs. San Francisco in College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Jan. 6, 2022

Game Time: 9:00 p.m. ET

TV: Stadium 1

BYU beat Montana State 89-67 on the road on Dec. 27. Lauren Gustin was named the WCC Player of the Week after 15 points and 18 rebounds for her fifth double-double of the year. 

San Francisco wrapped up its non-conference schedule with a 78-76 win over Tulsa on the road. Ioanna Krimili had a great non-conference season, as she's second in the WCC at 17.4 points per game and remains one of the strongest offensive forces in the conference. 

USF defeated BYU 84-72 last season. The early WCC schedule will prove to be a strong test for the Dons, as they will play two teams who are consistently near the top of the conference standings. 

