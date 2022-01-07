How to Watch BYU vs. San Francisco in Women's College Basketball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Both schools have not played in 2022, so it will be interesting to see how both play. The first quarter will be a great indicator.
How to Watch BYU vs. San Francisco in College Basketball Today:
Game Date: Jan. 6, 2022
Game Time: 9:00 p.m. ET
TV: Stadium 1
Live stream BYU vs. San Francisco on fuboTV
BYU beat Montana State 89-67 on the road on Dec. 27. Lauren Gustin was named the WCC Player of the Week after 15 points and 18 rebounds for her fifth double-double of the year.
San Francisco wrapped up its non-conference schedule with a 78-76 win over Tulsa on the road. Ioanna Krimili had a great non-conference season, as she's second in the WCC at 17.4 points per game and remains one of the strongest offensive forces in the conference.
USF defeated BYU 84-72 last season. The early WCC schedule will prove to be a strong test for the Dons, as they will play two teams who are consistently near the top of the conference standings.
