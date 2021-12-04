How to Watch BYU at Utah in Women's College Basketball

No. 21 BYU visits Utah in a women's college basketball contest between two rival programs out west.

The Utah women's basketball team (6-1) will play host to No. 21 BYU (7-0) on Saturday night in a non-conference battle between two schools that are only about an hour apart.

Game Date: Dec. 4, 2021

Game Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

TV: Pac-12 Network

The undefeated Cougars rank 28th in average margin and 21st in points per 100 possessions. The team has played with the 246th-slowest pace in the country, opting to be methodical with its shots.

BYU has beaten four teams with a Her Hoop Stats rating of 114th or better, including a top 50 win against West Virginia.

Shaylee Gonzales is scoring a team-high 18.9 points per game on 47.9% shooting.

As for the Utes, the team's one loss came 89-71 to Gonzaga, which ranks 10th in HHS rating. But of the team's six victories, the best was against a 4-3 Saint Mary's team and while it was a dominant 92-50 win, Utah hasn't really faced much of a challenge outside of the Gonzaga loss.

The team ranks second in Division I in scoring at 88.3 points per game, led by 13.9 per game from Brynna Maxwell, one of five rotation players shooting at least 50% from the floor.

These teams last met in 2019, with Utah winning 77-73. The Utes have won three of the last four meetings, which ended a four-game win streak in the series for BYU.

