Skip to main content
    • December 4, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch BYU at Utah in Women's College Basketball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    No. 21 BYU visits Utah in a women's college basketball contest between two rival programs out west.
    Author:

    The Utah women's basketball team (6-1) will play host to No. 21 BYU (7-0) on Saturday night in a non-conference battle between two schools that are only about an hour apart.

    How to Watch BYU at Utah in Women's College Basketball Today:

    Game Date: Dec. 4, 2021

    Game Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

    TV: Pac-12 Network

    Live Stream BYU at Utah on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    The undefeated Cougars rank 28th in average margin and 21st in points per 100 possessions. The team has played with the 246th-slowest pace in the country, opting to be methodical with its shots.

    BYU has beaten four teams with a Her Hoop Stats rating of 114th or better, including a top 50 win against West Virginia.

    Shaylee Gonzales is scoring a team-high 18.9 points per game on 47.9% shooting.

    As for the Utes, the team's one loss came 89-71 to Gonzaga, which ranks 10th in HHS rating. But of the team's six victories, the best was against a 4-3 Saint Mary's team and while it was a dominant 92-50 win, Utah hasn't really faced much of a challenge outside of the Gonzaga loss.

    The team ranks second in Division I in scoring at 88.3 points per game, led by 13.9 per game from Brynna Maxwell, one of five rotation players shooting at least 50% from the floor.

    These teams last met in 2019, with Utah winning 77-73. The Utes have won three of the last four meetings, which ended a four-game win streak in the series for BYU.

    Regional restrictions may apply.

    How To Watch

    December
    4
    2021

    BYU at Utah

    TV CHANNEL: Pac-12 Network
    Time
    8:00
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    drew-timme-chet-holmgren
    College Basketball

    How to Watch Alabama at Gonzaga

    2 minutes ago
    byu basketball women
    Women's College Basketball

    How to Watch BYU at Utah in Women's College Basketball

    2 minutes ago
    Missouri
    Women's College Basketball

    How to Watch Missouri at Baylor

    2 minutes ago
    Dec 22, 2020; Berkeley, California, USA; A rack of basketballs sits on the court before the game between the California Golden Bears and the Seattle Redhawks at Haas Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    How to Watch Southern Mississippi at Southern Illinois in Men's College Basketball

    2 minutes ago
    NMSU's Jabari Rice (10) drives past a defender as the New Mexico State Aggies face the Grand Canyon Lopes at The Orleans Arena in the championships of the WAC Tournament in Las Vegas on Saturday, March 13, 2021. Nmsu Gcu 18
    College Basketball

    How to Watch Mississippi Valley State at Grand Canyon

    2 minutes ago
    USATSI_17283635
    NBA

    How to Watch Heat at Bucks

    2 minutes ago
    USATSI_15793291
    College Football

    How to Watch Big Ten Championship Game: Michigan vs. Iowa

    2 minutes ago
    New York Rangers
    NHL

    How to Watch Blackhawks at Rangers

    2 minutes ago
    USATSI_17245407
    College Football

    How to Watch ACC Championship Game: Pittsburgh vs. Wake Forest

    2 minutes ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy