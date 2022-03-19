How to Watch BYU vs. Villanova: Women's NCAA Tournament First Round Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Tune in to see the No. 6 seed BYU Cougars (26-3) and the No. 11 seed Villanova Wildcats (23-8) meet on Saturday at 1:00 PM in the first round of the NCAA Tournament.

How to Watch BYU vs. Villanova

Game Day: Saturday, March 19, 2022

Saturday, March 19, 2022 Game Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Arena: Crisler Center

Crisler Center Live Stream on fuboTV:Watch women's college basketball for free with a 7-day trial to fuboTV!

Key Stats for BYU vs. Villanova

The 77.8 points per game the Cougars record are 16.9 more points than the Wildcats give up (60.9).

BYU is 23-2 when scoring more than 60.9 points.

When Villanova gives up fewer than 77.8 points, it is 21-6.

The Wildcats score 7.4 more points per game (65.6) than the Cougars give up to opponents (58.2).

When it scores more than 58.2 points, Villanova is 17-4.

BYU is 19-0 when it gives up fewer than 65.6 points.

The Cougars are at the 10th spot in the nation's scoring charts (77.8 PPG), while the Wildcats allow the 122nd-fewest points per game (60.9) in the nation.

The 148th-ranked scoring college basketball team (65.6 PPG) is Villanova, while the BYU squad ranks 67th in the country defensively (58.2 PPG).

BYU Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 2/19/2022 Gonzaga W 63-39 Home 2/24/2022 Santa Clara W 103-66 Away 2/26/2022 Pacific (CA) W 82-52 Away 3/7/2022 Portland W 59-52 Home 3/8/2022 Gonzaga L 71-59 Home 3/19/2022 Villanova - Home

Villanova Schedule