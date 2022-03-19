How to Watch BYU vs. Villanova: Women's NCAA Tournament First Round Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Tune in to see the No. 6 seed BYU Cougars (26-3) and the No. 11 seed Villanova Wildcats (23-8) meet on Saturday at 1:00 PM in the first round of the NCAA Tournament.
- Game Day: Saturday, March 19, 2022
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN
- Arena: Crisler Center
- Arena: Crisler Center
Key Stats for BYU vs. Villanova
- The 77.8 points per game the Cougars record are 16.9 more points than the Wildcats give up (60.9).
- BYU is 23-2 when scoring more than 60.9 points.
- When Villanova gives up fewer than 77.8 points, it is 21-6.
- The Wildcats score 7.4 more points per game (65.6) than the Cougars give up to opponents (58.2).
- When it scores more than 58.2 points, Villanova is 17-4.
- BYU is 19-0 when it gives up fewer than 65.6 points.
- The Cougars are at the 10th spot in the nation's scoring charts (77.8 PPG), while the Wildcats allow the 122nd-fewest points per game (60.9) in the nation.
- The 148th-ranked scoring college basketball team (65.6 PPG) is Villanova, while the BYU squad ranks 67th in the country defensively (58.2 PPG).
BYU Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
2/19/2022
Gonzaga
W 63-39
Home
2/24/2022
Santa Clara
W 103-66
Away
2/26/2022
Pacific (CA)
W 82-52
Away
3/7/2022
Portland
W 59-52
Home
3/8/2022
Gonzaga
L 71-59
Home
3/19/2022
Villanova
-
Home
Villanova Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
2/25/2022
Butler
W 72-36
Away
2/27/2022
Xavier
W 58-49
Away
3/5/2022
Saint John's (NY)
W 76-52
Home
3/6/2022
Seton Hall
W 64-55
Home
3/7/2022
UConn
L 70-40
Away
3/19/2022
BYU
-
Away
