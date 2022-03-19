Skip to main content

How to Watch BYU vs. Villanova: Women's NCAA Tournament First Round Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

March 8, 2022; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Gonzaga Bulldogs celebrates in the locker room after defeating the BYU Cougars after the game in the finals of the WCC Basketball Championships at Orleans Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

Tune in to see the No. 6 seed BYU Cougars (26-3) and the No. 11 seed Villanova Wildcats (23-8) meet on Saturday at 1:00 PM in the first round of the NCAA Tournament.

How to Watch BYU vs. Villanova

  • Game Day: Saturday, March 19, 2022
  • Game Time: 1:00 PM ET
  • TV: ESPN
  • Arena: Crisler Center
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Watch women's college basketball for free with a 7-day trial to fuboTV!

Key Stats for BYU vs. Villanova

  • The 77.8 points per game the Cougars record are 16.9 more points than the Wildcats give up (60.9).
  • BYU is 23-2 when scoring more than 60.9 points.
  • When Villanova gives up fewer than 77.8 points, it is 21-6.
  • The Wildcats score 7.4 more points per game (65.6) than the Cougars give up to opponents (58.2).
  • When it scores more than 58.2 points, Villanova is 17-4.
  • BYU is 19-0 when it gives up fewer than 65.6 points.
  • The Cougars are at the 10th spot in the nation's scoring charts (77.8 PPG), while the Wildcats allow the 122nd-fewest points per game (60.9) in the nation.
  • The 148th-ranked scoring college basketball team (65.6 PPG) is Villanova, while the BYU squad ranks 67th in the country defensively (58.2 PPG).

BYU Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

2/19/2022

Gonzaga

W 63-39

Home

2/24/2022

Santa Clara

W 103-66

Away

2/26/2022

Pacific (CA)

W 82-52

Away

3/7/2022

Portland

W 59-52

Home

3/8/2022

Gonzaga

L 71-59

Home

3/19/2022

Villanova

-

Home

Villanova Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

2/25/2022

Butler

W 72-36

Away

2/27/2022

Xavier

W 58-49

Away

3/5/2022

Saint John's (NY)

W 76-52

Home

3/6/2022

Seton Hall

W 64-55

Home

3/7/2022

UConn

L 70-40

Away

3/19/2022

BYU

-

Away

How To Watch

March
19
2022

First Round: Villanova vs. BYU

TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
1:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
