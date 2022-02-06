Skip to main content

How to Watch Cal at UCLA in Women's College Basketball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Cal Golden Bears and their freshman star take on the UCLA Bruins in Pac-12 play.

If it was not for freshman star Jayda Curry, this might be a lost season for Cal (10-5), as it is only 1-3 in conference play with UCLA (9-7) up next. This is the first time these teams are playing this season and will likely be the only time they meet other than potentially in the Pac-12 tournament.

How to Watch Cal at UCLA in Women's College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Feb. 6, 2022

Game Time: 3:00 p.m. ET

TV: Pac-12 Los Angeles (OUT)

Live Stream Cal at UCLA on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Golden Bears are coming off their first conference win of the season over USC (62-59) behind Curry’s 21 points.

This has been a tough, disjointed season for most teams in the Pac-12. For the Golden Bears, they have had seven games postponed, making their season very choppy and tough to gain any form of momentum.

The same can be said for the Bruins, who had the middle of their season canceled or postponed, but all of the games were in a row.

That wasn’t the case for the Golden Bears, who would play one game, then stop for two and repeat.

For the most part, that has not stalled the great season from freshman Curry, who is the best freshman in the conference by far and arguably the best in the country as well.

She is averaging 20.4 points, 3.5 rebounds and 2.6 assists per game. She carries the load for her team playing the most minutes, shouldering the offensive burden and doing everything she can to lead them to wins.

It has not resulted in a ton of wins, but she is something special already.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

February
6
2022

California at UCLA

TV CHANNEL: Pac-12 Los Angeles (OUT)
Time
3:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Basketball Fans 5
Women's College Basketball

How to Watch Cal at UCLA

5 minutes ago
Italy Curling
2022 Winter Olympics

How to Watch Curling Mixed Doubles Round Robin (USA vs. Switzerland)

5 minutes ago
Jordan Spieth
PGA Tour

How to Watch AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, Final Round

5 minutes ago
USATSI_17626426
2022 Pro Bowl

How to Watch NFC vs AFC in NFL Pro Bowl

5 minutes ago
imago0046683334h
Ligue 1

How to Watch Lille vs. Paris Saint-Germain in Canada

30 minutes ago
imago1009414576h
Serie A

How to Watch Juventus vs. Hellas Verona in Canada

30 minutes ago
arizona women
Women's College Basketball

How to Watch Oregon State at Arizona in Women's College Basketball

1 hour ago
USATSI_17194410
NBA G League Basketball

How to Watch Greensboro Swarm at Lakeland Magic

1 hour ago
marquette women
Women's College Basketball

How to Watch Creighton at Marquette in Women's College Basketball

1 hour ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy