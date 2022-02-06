The Cal Golden Bears and their freshman star take on the UCLA Bruins in Pac-12 play.

If it was not for freshman star Jayda Curry, this might be a lost season for Cal (10-5), as it is only 1-3 in conference play with UCLA (9-7) up next. This is the first time these teams are playing this season and will likely be the only time they meet other than potentially in the Pac-12 tournament.

How to Watch Cal at UCLA in Women's College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Feb. 6, 2022

Game Time: 3:00 p.m. ET

TV: Pac-12 Los Angeles (OUT)

Live Stream Cal at UCLA on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Golden Bears are coming off their first conference win of the season over USC (62-59) behind Curry’s 21 points.

This has been a tough, disjointed season for most teams in the Pac-12. For the Golden Bears, they have had seven games postponed, making their season very choppy and tough to gain any form of momentum.

The same can be said for the Bruins, who had the middle of their season canceled or postponed, but all of the games were in a row.

That wasn’t the case for the Golden Bears, who would play one game, then stop for two and repeat.

For the most part, that has not stalled the great season from freshman Curry, who is the best freshman in the conference by far and arguably the best in the country as well.

She is averaging 20.4 points, 3.5 rebounds and 2.6 assists per game. She carries the load for her team playing the most minutes, shouldering the offensive burden and doing everything she can to lead them to wins.

It has not resulted in a ton of wins, but she is something special already.

Regional restrictions may apply.