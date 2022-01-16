Skip to main content

How to Watch California at Colorado in Women's College Basketball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

California is looking for its first win of conference play against a very motivated Colorado team in women's college basketball.

While California (9-4) has lost its share of games, Colorado (13-1) is coming off its first loss of the season where Stanford took it to school and welcomed it into the world of Final Four-level basketball. The Buffaloes fought back to make it competitive in the end, but Stanford brought a 16-point lead into the fourth quarter and accomplished exactly what they set out to for.

How to Watch California at Colorado today:

Game Date: Jan. 16, 2022

Game Time: 2:00 p.m. ET

TV: Pac-12 Bay Area (OUT)

Watch California at Colorado online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Buffaloes got a lesson in being at the top of the mountain against No. 2 ranked Stanford, losing 52-60 and taking their lumps:

One of the tests of a really good team is how they respond to adversity. How will the Buffaloes react to their first loss of the season to a top-tier foe?

This season they are averaging 69.9 points per game and giving up 52.6 points to their opponents for a 17.3 average margin of victory.

Mya Hollingshed is leading the team with 14.1 points, 6.4 rebounds and 2.8 steals plus blocks on 43-39-70 splits. The rest of the offense has good balance and wears out teams as the game goes on.

On the other side, the Golden Bears are trying to snap a two-game losing streak. This season, they are averaging 71.6 points per game and giving up 65.6 points to their opponents.

Jayda Curry is one of the best young players in the NCAA overall, averaging 19.5 points, 3.7 rebounds, 2.8 assists and 1.2 steals per game on 42-35-75 splits.

How To Watch

January
16
2022

California at Colorado

TV CHANNEL: Pac-12 Bay Area (OUT)
Time
2:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
