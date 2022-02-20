Skip to main content

How to Watch California at Oregon State in Women’s Basketball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Cal takes the court for the first time against Oregon State on Sunday in women's college basketball.

Neither Cal (11-9) nor Oregon State (12-10) are going to brag about how this season has gone for them in the Pac-12, but there have been highlights, moments and performances to either be proud of or build off of for the coming seasons. The Golden Bears have one of, if not the best freshman in the country in Jayda Curry while the Beavers stole a game against their in-state rivals this season.

The Beavers have to be feeling really good right now coming off a win over their in-state and conference rivals, Oregon (68-62):

This season for the Beavers is going to be defined by two things. First, missed opportunities. Of their 10 losses this season, they went 1-6 against ranked teams and have seven overall losses by 10 points or fewer, several by a single score.

The second thing they will remember is a huge win on the road against No. 24 Oregon, their in-state rivals.

They won 68-62 behind 23 points and 12 rebounds from Talia von Oelhoffen after opening up a 10-point lead in the second quarter and holding onto it.

For the Golden Bears, this season is all about potential future All-American Curry. She has the potential to be an All-American every season she plays in college. The sky's the limit for this star freshman.

This season, Curry is averaging 18.6 points, 3.4 rebounds and 2.8 assists per game. Once she gets stronger and uses this season's experience to be a more efficient and capable playmaker, the country better watch out. Another age of Curry is about to be upon us.

