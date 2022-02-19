How to Watch California at Oregon in Women's College Basketball

Led by one of the best freshmen in the country, the California Golden Bears look for the upset against the Oregon Ducks.

This season Oregon (17-8) has been in and out of the Top 25 and is currently out as they take on a struggling California (11-8) team that has one of the brightest young stars in the game on their roster. Jayda Curry is easily the best freshman on the west coast and could be the best in the country overall with how she has played this season. This season in the Pac-12 has been choppy at best with teams missing games, postponing them and canceling them left and right.

How to Watch California at Oregon today:

Game Date: Feb. 18, 2022

Game Time: 10:00 p.m. ET

TV: Pac-12 Oregon

Watch California at Oregon online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

A month ago the Ducks routed the Golden Bears (88-53) locking up Jayda Curry and getting 71 points from their starters:

This season the Ducks started off 0-3 against ranked teams losing to No. 1 South Carolina, No. 23 South Florida and No. 2 Stanford. Since then they have gone 2-1 against ranked teams and started to look like one of the best teams in the Pac-12 and the country.

In their first game of the season against the Golden Bears, they won 88-53 behind a 50-27 first-half domination then a 38-26 second-half continuation.

The starters scored 71 of the 88 points and were rolling going 13-21 from three as a unit.

TeHina Paopao went for 21 points and 4 assists with Sydney Parrish adding in 21 points and 5 rebounds.

Freshman Curry was held to 13 points and 3 rebounds on 2-9 shooting and 5 turnovers overall. She made up for the poor shooting by getting to the line to go 8-12 and try to get something going there. The 12 free-throw attempts were her third most this season for one game and the 13 points were her third least in a game and second least in conference play.

Regional restrictions may apply.