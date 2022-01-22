How to Watch California at Stanford in Women's College Basketball

Stanford are getting back into its groove as a contender with California up next on Friday night in this women's college basketball matchup.

Cal (9-4) heads on the road to play Stanford (13-3) in a matchup of the top team in the Pac-12 conference and the team tied for last place. California has the potential to pull off the upset with freshman star Jayda Curry if it can get her going against one of the most balanced teams in the country.

How to Watch California at Stanford today:

Game Date: Jan. 21, 2022

Game Time: 10:00 p.m. ET

TV: Pac-12 Bay Area (OUT)

Stanford has started off Pac-12 play with four straight wins, including in its last game against Utah where it had to come back to win (83-73):

It was not an easy night for Stanford on the road against Utah, a team that had not played a conference game yet this season. It entered the second half down seven and the fourth quarter down three, requiring a huge 23-10 effort to come back for the win.

Stanford was led by dueling 20-plus point games from Cameron Brink (24 points and 11 rebounds) and Lexie Hull (21 points, eight rebounds and four assists) to bring it back.

Anna Wilson chipped in 12 points off the bench (2-of-4 from three) in the comeback.

California has started off conference play 0-2 so far and needs to start racking up wins soon or it is going to find itself at the bottom of the conference for the season.

Freshman standout Jayda Curry is averaging 19.5 points per game this season, but in her one Pac-12 game this season she scored 13 points and 2-for-9 from the field overall. It was a struggle and the Golden Bears needed her to be great for them to compete.

