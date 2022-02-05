How to Watch California at USC in Women's College Basketball

Cal has the best freshman in the country and looks to get their first conference win over USC on Friday night.

This season, Cal (9-5) and USC (9-9) come in unranked and having pretty middling seasons so far, but have the chance in the second half of conference play to get things back on track. The Golden Bears have lost their last three games, with seven postponed games sprinkled in between. The Trojans have lost five of their last six games and continue to struggle in conference play.

Freshman Jayda Curry has had a great freshman season and got the chance to meet Stephen Curry as the Curry name crushes it on every court:

This season has been all about the development and rising star of Jayda Curry for the Golden Bears.

This season, she is averaging 20.3 points, 3.5 rebounds and 2.6 assists per game on 42-37-77 splits. She has been a phenom for the Golden Bears, giving them a very bright future if they can continue to build around her as Stanford and Arizona graduate their star rosters.

Curry has scored in double figures in every game with one 30-plus point outburst against No. 2 Stanford, and five more games with at least 20 points scored.

As a freshman, Curry is No. 16 in the country in scoring and is one of only three players 5'6" or shorter averaging over 20 points overall. As of today, she is the second leading freshman scorer behind DePaul’s Aneesah Morrow (6-1), who is averaging 20.9 points per game.

Curry is going to win freshman of the year in the Pac-12 (maybe the country) and is in line for an All-Conference spot with her terrific play overall.

