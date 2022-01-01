Skip to main content
    January 1, 2022
    How to Watch California at Washington State in Women's College Basketball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    California heads up north to take on Washington State in Pullman for their first game in conference play in women's college basketball.
    California (9-2) and Washington State (8-3) both step into conference play for the first time this season in the Pac-12. Last season, the Golden Bears finished in last place in conference play with only one win while the Cougars were in the middle of the pack, going 9-10 overall. A win today for the Golden Bears gets their season off to a better start than all of last year — in one game.

    How to Watch California at Washington State in women's college basketball today:

    Game Date: Dec. 31, 2021

    Game Time: 10:00 p.m. ET

    TV: Pac-12 Bay Area (OUT)

    California’s Jayda Curry was named the Pac-12 Freshman of the Week for the fourth time this season last week:

    This season has already been a transformative success going from averaging less than 50.0 points per game as a team for the season to 76.0 points per game and giving up only 63.3 points to their opponents.

    A lot of that can be attributed to freshman Jayda Curry.

    Curry has stepped in and owned the role as the best player on the Golden Bears, averaging 20.1 points, 3.7 rebounds and 2.9 assists per game.

    Her energy and offensive explosion has vaulted the Golden Bears from the dregs of the Pac-12 to being a potential contender with the likes of Stanford, Arizona and Colorado this season.

    On the other side, the Cougars are averaging 62.5 points and giving up only 57.2 points to their opponents.

    They are led by Charlisse Leger-Walker with 17.2 points, 5.5 rebounds and 3.4 assists per game. She is first on the team in scoring, second in assists and third in rebounding this season, setting herself apart as a potential All-Conference player.

    How To Watch

    December
    31
    2021

    California at Washington State

    TV CHANNEL: Pac-12 Bay Area (OUT)
    Time
    10:00
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
