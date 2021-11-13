Skip to main content
    November 13, 2021
    How to Watch California at San Francisco in Women's College Basketball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Two Bay Area programs meet for an early-season women's basketball clash when California plays San Francisco.
    California (1-0) will travel down the road on Saturday to face San Francisco (1-0) in a women's college basketball contest.

    How to Watch California at San Francisco today:

    Game Date: Nov. 13, 2021

    Game Time: 5:30 p.m. ET

    TV: Stadium 2

    Watch California at San Francisco online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Cal comes into this game off a 90-71 win over Sacramento State. Three Golden Bears scored at least 20 points in that game, led by Jayda Curry's 23. She was 9-for-22 from the floor and 3-for-6 from deep.

    Evelien Lutje Schipholt had a double-double with 20 points and 11 rebounds. She was 10-for-14 from the floor.

    No Cal player was selected to the preseason all-conference team, though Dalayah Daniels was an honorable mention.

    San Francisco also won its opening game, defeating Morgan State 69-53.

    Ioanna Krimili led the team with 20 points on 7-for-11 shooting, including a 4-for-7 mark from deep. She also grabbed seven rebounds. The team as a whole shot 54.8% from the floor and 38.9% from three.

    Both of these teams were efficient in their opening games, with Cal currently ranking eighth in the country in field goal percentage and San Francisco ranking ninth.

    These programs haven't met since 2016 when Cal came away with a 75-52 victory. 

    Regional restrictions may apply.

    Women's College Basketball

    How to Watch California at San Francisco in Women's College Basketball

