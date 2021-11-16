Madi Williams leads the Sooners into a nonconference contest against Central Arkansas in NCAA women's basketball.

The Oklahoma women's basketball team (2–0) will host Central Arkansas (1–1) on Tuesday in Norman.

How to Watch Central Arkansas at Oklahoma in Women's College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Nov. 14, 2021

Game Time: 7 p.m. ET

TV: SEC Network

Central Arkansas's first game this season against a Big 12 opponent didn't go so well, as it lost to Kansas State 103–40.

Central Arkansas is in its first season in the ASUN conference after it was one of five programs to depart the Southland after last season. The team was picked to finish seventh in the conference media poll and eight in the coaches' poll.

Lucy Ibeh was named to the all-conference team and was the ASUN's preseason Newcomer of the Year selection. She had 18 points and nine rebounds in a win over Hendrix.

As for Oklahoma, Jennie Baranczyk's squad is unranked but received votes in this week's AP poll after wins over South Dakota and Arkansas State to open the season.

Through two games, Madi Willaims is averaging 18.5 points, 5.5 rebounds and 3.5 assists per game to lead the Sooners. She's connecting on 55.2% of her shots. Three other players are averaging double-digit points per game in the early going.

This is just the second meeting of these schools, with Oklahoma winning 65–52 in 2018. Williams was second in scoring for the Sooners in that victory, putting up 12 points and adding in five rebounds as well.

