A pair of 1-3 teams meet up for an afternoon contest.

The Central Connecticut State women's basketball team (1-3) will take to the road on Wednesday to face UMass-Lowell (1-3) in a non-conference contest.

How to Watch Central Connecticut State at UMass-Lowell in Women's College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Nov. 24, 2021

Game Time: 1:00 p.m. ET

TV: NESN

Live Stream Central Connecticut State at UMass-Lowell on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Blue Devils' only win came on the road against Brown, a 67-60 victory. The team has struggled on both sides of the ball, ranking 252nd in scoring offense and 278th in scoring defense this season, giving the team an average margin of -15.8.

The team is attempting the 35th-most threes in Division I but is connecting on just 25.2% of those attempts so far. Ashley Berube is the only player on the team averaging double-digit points, as she's currently scoring 17.8 per night.

As for UMass-Lowell, the River Hawks have also struggled offensively, ranking 297th in points per game. The defense has been better, allowing 66.0 points per game, which ranks 195th in the country.

Like the Blue Devils, the Rivers Hawks have just one player scoring in double figures, with Jaliena Sanchez at 14.0 points per game on 45.5% shooting.

These teams last played in December 2019, with UMass Lowell winning 56-54. Central Connecticut State won the other two times these programs played.

Regional restrictions may apply.