    • November 9, 2021
    How to Watch Central Connecticut State at Massachusetts in Women's College Basketball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    After a solid 2020-21 season, the UMass women's basketball team looks to start the new season on a high note.
    The UMass women's basketball team came close to an NCAA tournament appearance last season but lost in the Atlantic 10 title game to VCU.

    The Minutewomen will get their new season underway Tuesday as they host Central Connecticut State, which went 4–14 in the Northeast Conference last season.

    Game Date: Nov. 9, 2021

    Game Time: 5 p.m. ET

    TV: NESN Plus

    The Minutewomen return last year's leading scorer Sam Breen, who played 37.4 minutes per game, averaging 18.0 points and 10.0 rebounds while shooting 48.5% from the floor.

    Destiney Philoxy, who led the team in assists last season with 6.5 per game, returns as well. She and Breen are preseason Atlantic 10 all-conference picks.

    Central Connecticut State struggled last year. The Blue Devils played a conference-only season due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and the team ranked 272nd in Division I in average margin per game.

    One of the bright spots was the team's ability to block shots, as it finished eighth in blocks per game. But with 6-foot forward Jamey Napoleon transferring to Towson, the team is left with a hole in the middle.

    These teams last met in 2018. The Minutewomen won 74–59.

