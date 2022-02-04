Skip to main content

How to Watch College of Charleston vs Delaware: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

College of Charleston will hope to break the three-game winning streak for the University of Delaware today.

The Blue Hens have been one of the best teams in the Colonial Athletic Association this year. The top team, Drexel, has been on a 13-game winning streak and does not seem to be slowing down. Drexel is a perfect 8-0 in the conference. 

How to watch College of Charleston vs Delaware today:

Game Date: Feb. 4, 2022

Game Time: 7 p.m. ET

TV: NBC Sports Philadelphia Plus

Watch the College of Charleston vs Delaware game online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Delaware has just one conference loss which of course, came against Drexel. Charleston is more in the middle of the road as far as conference standings go. The Cougars started the season 8-3, but when conference play started, they started to falter.

Charleston started the season 8-3 but have gone 3-5 in the conference, which brought the Cougars' overall record to 11-8. They aren't a bad team, but their conference play needs to improve. Today could be a great day for the Cougars to get closer to .500 in the CAA.

They beat UNC Wilmington last game, and are hoping to start a streak that will bring the Cougars closer to the top of the conference.

Tune in to NBC Sports Philadelphia Plus to see this CAA showdown. 

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

February
4
2022

College of Charleston vs Delaware

TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports Philadelphia Plus
Time
7:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Dec 31, 2021; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Chicago Bulls guard Zach LaVine (8) blocks the shot of Indiana Pacers guard Duane Washington Jr. (4) in the second half at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

How to Watch Bulls at Pacers

4 minutes ago
Jan 24, 2022; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers guard Darius Garland (10) smiles in the fourth quarter at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Mandatory Credit: David Richard-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

How to Watch Cavaliers at Hornets

4 minutes ago
USATSI_17607420
NBA

How to Watch Celtics at Pistons

4 minutes ago
USATSI_17432315
NBA G League Basketball

How to Watch Fort Wayne Mad Ants at Capital City Go-Go

4 minutes ago
Northwestern Arizona State Wrestling
College Wrestling

How to Watch Duke at Virginia Tech in College Wrestling

4 minutes ago
USATSI_16416351
College Wrestling

How to Watch Ohio State at Penn State in College Wrestling

4 minutes ago
USATSI_17245874
NBA G League Basketball

How to Watch Windy City Bulls at Westchester Knicks

4 minutes ago
Lexie Brown Athletes Unlimited
Athletes Unlimited Basketball

How to Watch Athletes Unlimited Basketball: Team Russell vs Team Brown

4 minutes ago
Jan 26, 2022; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Creighton Bluejays guard Ryan Nembhard (2) reacts to having a foul called on him in front of Butler Bulldogs guard Aaron Thompson (2) during the first half at Hinkle Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Marc Lebryk-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

How to Watch Creighton at Seton Hall in Men's College Basketball

4 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy