College of Charleston will hope to break the three-game winning streak for the University of Delaware today.

The Blue Hens have been one of the best teams in the Colonial Athletic Association this year. The top team, Drexel, has been on a 13-game winning streak and does not seem to be slowing down. Drexel is a perfect 8-0 in the conference.

How to watch College of Charleston vs Delaware today:

Game Date: Feb. 4, 2022

Game Time: 7 p.m. ET

TV: NBC Sports Philadelphia Plus

Watch the College of Charleston vs Delaware game online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Delaware has just one conference loss which of course, came against Drexel. Charleston is more in the middle of the road as far as conference standings go. The Cougars started the season 8-3, but when conference play started, they started to falter.

Charleston started the season 8-3 but have gone 3-5 in the conference, which brought the Cougars' overall record to 11-8. They aren't a bad team, but their conference play needs to improve. Today could be a great day for the Cougars to get closer to .500 in the CAA.

They beat UNC Wilmington last game, and are hoping to start a streak that will bring the Cougars closer to the top of the conference.

Tune in to NBC Sports Philadelphia Plus to see this CAA showdown.

Regional restrictions may apply.