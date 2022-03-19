How to Watch Charlotte vs Indiana in Women's College Basketball

No. 14 seed Charlotte looks to upset No. 3 seed Indiana in the first round of the NCAA Tournament on Saturday afternoon

Charlotte earned a bid into the NCAA Tournament by winning the C-USA Tournament. The 49ers beat Rice and North Texas before beating Louisiana Tech 68-63 in the finals to get the title.

They have now won four games in a row and finished the season on an 18-3 run. The 49ers ended the year 22-9 overall and 15-3 in the C-USA.

It has been a great year for the 49ers but they struggled this year with teams from major conferences and on Saturday that is exactly what they must try and change when they take on a very good Indiana team.

The Hoosiers finished the year ranked No. 11 in the country, but they stumbled down the stretch losing five of their last nine. Four of the five losses, though, were against ranked teams and three of them were to red-hot Iowa.

Despite their struggles as of late, the Hoosiers are still a very good team and have a shot at making a run in the tournament.

