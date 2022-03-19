Skip to main content

How to Watch the NCAA Tournament First Round: Charlotte vs Indiana in Women's College Basketball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

No. 14 seed Charlotte looks to upset No. 3 seed Indiana in the first round of the NCAA Tournament on Saturday afternoon

Charlotte earned a bid into the NCAA Tournament by winning the C-USA Tournament. The 49ers beat Rice and North Texas before beating Louisiana Tech 68-63 in the finals to get the title.

How to Watch the NCAA First Round Charlotte vs Indiana in Women's College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Mar 19, 2022

Game Time: 1:30 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN2

Live stream the Charlotte vs Indiana game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

They have now won four games in a row and finished the season on an 18-3 run. The 49ers ended the year 22-9 overall and 15-3 in the C-USA.

It has been a great year for the 49ers but they struggled this year with teams from major conferences and on Saturday that is exactly what they must try and change when they take on a very good Indiana team.

The Hoosiers finished the year ranked No. 11 in the country, but they stumbled down the stretch losing five of their last nine. Four of the five losses, though, were against ranked teams and three of them were to red-hot Iowa.

Despite their struggles as of late, the Hoosiers are still a very good team and have a shot at making a run in the tournament.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

March
19
2022

NCAA First Round Charlotte vs Indiana in Women's College Basketball

TV CHANNEL: ESPN2
Time
1:30
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

nc state indiana women
Women's College Basketball

How to Watch Charlotte vs Indiana in Women's College Basketball

By Adam Childs1 minute ago
Mar 6, 2022; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes guard Caitlin Clark (22) dribbles the ball against Indiana Hoosiers guard Ali Patberg (14) during the second half of the Big Ten conference tournament championship game between Iowa and Indiana at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Robert Goddin-USA TODAY Sports
Women's College Basketball

Indiana vs. Charlotte: Women's NCAA Tournament First Round Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/19/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 minute ago
Walker Kessler battles in the post during Auburn vs. Jacksonville State at the NCAA tournament.
College Basketball

How to Watch the Second Round Matchup: No. 2 Auburn vs. No. 10 Miami

By Dan Lyons22 minutes ago
Houston Astros Jose Altuve
MLB Spring Training

How to Watch MLB Spring Training: Astros vs. Marlins

By Ben Macaluso26 minutes ago
Minnesota Twins Jorge Polanco
MLB Spring Training

How to Watch MLB Spring Training: Red Sox vs. Twins

By Ben Macaluso26 minutes ago
Philadelphia Phillies
MLB Spring Training

How to Watch MLB Spring Training: Blue Jays vs. Phillies

By Ben Macaluso26 minutes ago
Pittsburgh Pirates
MLB Spring Training

How to Watch Tigers vs Pirates in MLB Spring Training

By Evan Lazar26 minutes ago
Mar 12, 2022; Fort Lauderdale, Florida, USA; Inter Miami CF defender Christopher McVey (4) protects the ball from Los Angeles FC midfielder Brian Rodriguez (17) during the second half at Inter Miami CF Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports
Soccer

FC Cincinnati vs. Inter Miami CF: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/19/2022

By What's On TV Staff31 minutes ago
USATSI_17862614
Lacrosse

How to Watch St. John's at Dartmouth in College Lacrosse

By Evan Lazar31 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy