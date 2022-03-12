How to Watch Charlotte vs. Louisiana Tech in Women's College Basketball

Skip to main content

How to Watch C-USA Tournament: Charlotte vs. Louisiana Tech in Women's College Basketball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Charlotte and LA Tech will meet in the C-USA Championship game

During yesterday's game against Middle Tennessee, it wasn't quite clear if top-seeded Louisiana Tech would be able to pull off the win.  The Lady Techsters were able to overcome an 11-point deficit in the fourth quarter to earn their spot in the championship game today.

How to Watch Charlotte vs. Louisiana Tech in College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Mar. 12, 2022

Game Time: 5:30 p.m. ET

TV: CBSSN

Live stream the Charlotte vs. Louisiana Tech game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

With 2:50 left in the game, Middle Tennessee was still leading LA Tech by one point. Keiunna Walker and Anna Larr Roberson started the 12-0 run that would allow the Lady Techsters to hold onto a lead that would stand for an 80-72 win. Walker posted 24 points while Roberson was right behind with 23.

The Charlotte 49ers had quite the battle to knock off the North Texas Mean Green in a tight 66-63 win to advance to the championship game. Octavia Jett-Wilson dropped 28 points to lead the team to victory with 14 of those points being scored in the 3rd quarter alone.  

With only 6:42 to go in the game, it was tied at 53 apiece.  The 49ers were able to go on a run to extend their lead to 60-55, but the Mean Green was not ready to give up.  North Texas came back to make it a three-point game with :50 to go, but Jada McMillian was able to extend it back to a comfortable 5 point lead with :12 to go.  Although North Texas scored once more, Charlotte held on to make a trip to the ship today.

This game should be another exciting back and forth which is exactly what makes for a great championship.

Regional restrictions may apply.



