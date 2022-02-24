Skip to main content

How to Watch Chicago State at Grand Canyon in Women’s College Basketball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Grand Canyon is 14-1 in program history against Chicago State.

The Chicago State Cougars (4-19) are looking to snap a seven-game losing streak when they visit the Grand Canyon Antelopes (18-7) in a conference showdown on Thursday night.

How to Watch Chicago State at Grand Canyon in Women’s College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Feb. 24, 2022

Game Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

TV: My Network TV

Live stream the Chicago State at Grand Canyon game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The red-hot Antelopes are 11-3 in both conference play and at home this season while they carry a three-game winning streak into Thursday night’s matchup with the Cougars on Senior Night at GCU Arena.

Grand Canyon is also a remarkable 14-1 overall and 7-0 at home against Chicago State in program history, defeating the Cougars 66-49 in their matchup last season. Overall, they have won five in a row over Chicago State.

In the last game, Chicago State lost to Tarleton State 65-51 on Saturday despite a team-high 17 points from Nafatoumata Haidara. The Cougars haven’t scored more than 59 points in a game this season, and are only 2-9 away from their home court on the year.

With Chicago State struggling this season and against the Antelopes throughout the series history, Grand Canyon is a heavy favorite to get the win on Thursday.

