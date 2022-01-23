Clemson (7-11) has just one ACC win this season. Florida State (8-8) has two. Which team will find victory on Sunday when the two women's basketball programs meet in Tallahassee?

How to Watch Clemson at Florida State in Women's College Basketball today:

Game Date: Jan. 23, 2022

Game Time: 2:00 p.m. ET

TV: NESN

Clemson is coming off of a 66-44 win over Wake Forest, which ended a seven-game losing streak for the team. Delicia Washington scored 18 points on 8-for-18 shooting in the victory and also added seven rebounds and four assists. Amari Robinson scored 12 points, while Hannah Hank added 11 points.

As for Florida State, the team is coming off of a 59-52 loss to Miami, with no players on the team scoring in double figures. Bianca Jackson's nine points led the team.

This is the second meeting this season of these teams, with Florida State winning the first meeting 79-68. Florida State's Morgan Jones scored 20 points on 9-for-16 shooting in the victory, while Jackson added 11 points. Clemson got 27 points from Robinson, but it wasn't enough to get the Tigers a victory.

