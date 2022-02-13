How to Watch Clemson at Georgia Tech in Women's College Basketball

On Sunday afternoon in women's college basketball, Clemson will hit the road to take on Georgia Tech.

The 2021-22 women's college basketball season is heating up with March Madness coming up soon. With that in mind, teams are making their final push to get into the tournament. One intriguing matchup to watch will feature Clemson hitting the road to take on Georgia Tech in what should be a very entertaining game.

How to Watch the Clemson Tigers at Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets Today:

Game Date: Feb. 13, 2022

Game Time: 12:00 p.m. EST

TV Channel: NESN Plus

Live stream the Clemson Tigers at Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets game online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Ahead of today's game, the Tigers are 9-16 on the year and have not had the kind of season they were hoping to have. Clemson has struggled this year, but will look to end the season on a positive note. In their last game, the Tigers ended up beating Wake Forest by a final score of 87-78.

On the other side of the court, the Yellow Jackets are 18-6 and are currently the No. 11 ranked team in the nation. Georgia Tech is a dark-horse contender this season and are a team to keep a very close eye on. Last time out, the Yellow Jackets ended up losing to Virginia Tech by a final score of 73-63.

For the Yellow Jackets, getting back on track with a win after two straight losses would be huge. The Tigers, on the other hand, are simply trying to have a positive end to a frustrating season. Make sure to tune in to see who comes out with the win.

