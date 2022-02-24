How to Watch Clemson at Notre Dame in Women’s College Basketball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
No. 14 Notre Dame looks to make it 13 wins in a row at home when it hosts a struggling Clemson team (9-18) in South Bend on Thursday night, where the Irish are a perfect 12-0 this season.
How to Watch Clemson at Notre Dame in Women’s College Basketball Today:
Game Date: Feb. 24, 2022
Game Time: 8 p.m. ET
TV: ACC Network
Live stream the Clemson at Notre Dame game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!
Notre Dame enters Thursday night’s game as the heavy favorite over the Tigers thanks to one of the nation’s longest home winning streaks and an 11-4 conference record in ACC play this season. In their last game, the Irish defeated Georgia Tech in overtime, 72-66.
Although Notre Dame is red-hot at home this season, Clemson won both matchups a year ago over the Irish, including a 68-83 Tigers win over Notre Dame in the ACC tournament.
Clemson outscored Notre Dame 18-9 in the fourth quarter, and the Irish led by as many as 10 points with under 12 minutes remaining, but the Tigers prevailed with a strong final frame.
Despite the upset by No. 11 Clemson over No. 6 Notre Dame in the ACC tournament last season, the Fighting Irish are still 6-3 in program history against the Tigers.
Regional restrictions may apply