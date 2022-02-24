No. 14 Notre Dame looks to make it 13 in a row at home when it takes on Clemson.

No. 14 Notre Dame looks to make it 13 wins in a row at home when it hosts a struggling Clemson team (9-18) in South Bend on Thursday night, where the Irish are a perfect 12-0 this season.

How to Watch Clemson at Notre Dame in Women’s College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Feb. 24, 2022

Game Time: 8 p.m. ET

TV: ACC Network

Notre Dame enters Thursday night’s game as the heavy favorite over the Tigers thanks to one of the nation’s longest home winning streaks and an 11-4 conference record in ACC play this season. In their last game, the Irish defeated Georgia Tech in overtime, 72-66.

Although Notre Dame is red-hot at home this season, Clemson won both matchups a year ago over the Irish, including a 68-83 Tigers win over Notre Dame in the ACC tournament.

Clemson outscored Notre Dame 18-9 in the fourth quarter, and the Irish led by as many as 10 points with under 12 minutes remaining, but the Tigers prevailed with a strong final frame.

Despite the upset by No. 11 Clemson over No. 6 Notre Dame in the ACC tournament last season, the Fighting Irish are still 6-3 in program history against the Tigers.

