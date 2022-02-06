Clemson (7-15) is currently 1-10 in the ACC. Normally, you wouldn't think of a team with that kind of record as the favorite in a conference game, but on Sunday the Tigers face Virginia (3-16), which is 0-9 in conference.

How to Watch Clemson at Virginia in Women's College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Feb. 6, 2022

Game Time: 4:00 p.m. ET

TV: ACC Network

Clemson scored a 66-44 win over Wake Forest on Jan. 20, but the team has now lost four in a row since then. The team's most recent loss was a 93-71 defeat against Louisville. Despite 28 points from Delicia Washington and 18 from Amari Robinson, the team wasn't able to slow the Cardinals down on the other end.

As for Virginia, the Cavaliers have lost 10 in a row. The team's only home win was against William & Mary back in December.

Virginia lost 65-57 to Boston College in its most recent game, with Kaydan Lawson scoring 14 points to lead the team. Mir McLean added eight points and 10 rebounds.

Clemson won last year when these teams met 71-55, but Virginia has won six of the last eight meetings.

