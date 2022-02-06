Skip to main content

How to Watch Clemson at Virginia in Women's College Basketball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Two struggling ACC programs meet on Sunday as Clemson visits Virginia.

Clemson (7-15) is currently 1-10 in the ACC. Normally, you wouldn't think of a team with that kind of record as the favorite in a conference game, but on Sunday the Tigers face Virginia (3-16), which is 0-9 in conference.

How to Watch Clemson at Virginia in Women's College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Feb. 6, 2022

Game Time: 4:00 p.m. ET

TV: ACC Network

Live stream the Clemson at Virginia game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Clemson scored a 66-44 win over Wake Forest on Jan. 20, but the team has now lost four in a row since then. The team's most recent loss was a 93-71 defeat against Louisville. Despite 28 points from Delicia Washington and 18 from Amari Robinson, the team wasn't able to slow the Cardinals down on the other end.

As for Virginia, the Cavaliers have lost 10 in a row. The team's only home win was against William & Mary back in December.

Virginia lost 65-57 to Boston College in its most recent game, with Kaydan Lawson scoring 14 points to lead the team. Mir McLean added eight points and 10 rebounds.

Clemson won last year when these teams met 71-55, but Virginia has won six of the last eight meetings.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

February
6
2022

Clemson at Virginia in Women's College Basketball

TV CHANNEL: ACC Network
Time
4:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

oregon women
Women's College Basketball

How to Watch Oregon at Arizona State

5 minutes ago
Jaelin Kauf Moguls
2022 Winter Olympics

How to Watch Olympic Women's Moguls Finals

5 minutes ago
clemson women
Women's College Basketball

How to Watch Clemson at Virginia in Women's College Basketball

5 minutes ago
USATSI_17614583
College Basketball

How to Watch Washington at Stanford

5 minutes ago
baylor women
Women's College Basketball

How to Watch Baylor at Texas in Women's College Basketball

5 minutes ago
Jan 25, 2022; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Detroit Pistons forward Saddiq Bey (41) goes to the basket on Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) in the second half at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

How to Watch Pistons vs. Timberwolves

35 minutes ago
USATSI_17619826
NBA

How to Watch Nets at Nuggets

35 minutes ago
Jan 25, 2022; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia 76ers forward Tobias Harris (12) is defended by New Orleans Pelicans forward Herbert Jones (5) during the second quarter at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

How to Watch 76ers vs. Bulls

35 minutes ago
USATSI_17537395
Women's College Basketball

How to Watch Alabama at Vanderbilt in Women's College Basketball

48 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy