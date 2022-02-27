Skip to main content

How to Watch Clemson at Miami in Women’s College Basketball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Miami Hurricanes look to finish the ACC season strong against the Clemson Tigers on Sunday.

This season has been a struggle for Clemson (9-19), especially in conference play as it has gone 3-14, putting a damper on its decent start in non-conference play. The Tigers head to play Miami (16-11), who looks to finish its season strong with its 10th conference win and build some momentum heading into the conference tournament and the NCAA tournament.

How to Watch Clemson at Miami in Women’s College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Feb. 27, 2022

Game Time: 4:30 p.m. ET

TV: NESN

Live Stream the Clemson at Miami game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Hurricanes picked up a 69-60 win over the Tigers in the first game they played a month ago with Lola Pendande going for 16 points.

This season the Hurricanes have been led by senior Kelsey Marshall, averaging 13.9 points, 3.4 rebounds and 2.7 assists per game. She is the only player averaging double figures for the team and is second on the team in assists, second in steals and first in minutes played.

She was held in check against the Tigers in the first game with only six points and five rebounds. The rest of the team stepped up around her with Pendande scoring 16 points, Maeva Djaldi-Tabdi with 13 points off the bench and Destiny Harden with 10 points.

On the other side for the Tigers, they got 24 points and four rebounds from Delicia Washington to lead the way for her team.

It was not enough, but Washington has played great in her senior season, averaging 16.9 points, 6.5 rebounds and 2.9 assists per game in 27 games. Washington leads her team in points, rebounds, assists, steals, field goal percentage and three-point percentage. 

