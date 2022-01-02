On Sunday afternoon in women's college basketball, Clemson will travel to take on No. 24 ranked North Carolina.

The 2021-22 women's college basketball season will continue on Sunday with great games on the schedule. One of those great games will feature Clemson traveling to take on No. 24 ranked North Carolina. Fans will not want to miss this action, especially with the two teams having somewhat of a rivalry against each other.

How to Watch Clemson at North Carolina in Women's College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Jan. 2, 2021

Game Time: 6:00 p.m. ET

TV: ACC Network (Local)

Clemson will roll into this game with a 6-7 record. The Tigers have not had the season they were hoping for thus far, but they can turn things around quickly with a huge upset over North Carolina. Last time out, Clemson ended up losing to No. 5 ranked NC State by a final score of 79-52.

On the other side of the court, the Tar Heels have opened the season up with a 12-0 record. At this point in the year, they are looking like a legitimate contender. North Carolina is fresh off of a dominant 79-43 win over Syracuse in their last game.

While the Tar Heels are favored to win this game, the Tigers will not go down without a fight. Every fan loves a big potential upset game. Make sure to tune in to see if Clemson can shock the world with a win.

