Skip to main content
    •
    January 2, 2022
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Clemson at North Carolina in Women's College Basketball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    On Sunday afternoon in women's college basketball, Clemson will travel to take on No. 24 ranked North Carolina.
    Author:

    The 2021-22 women's college basketball season will continue on Sunday with great games on the schedule. One of those great games will feature Clemson traveling to take on No. 24 ranked North Carolina. Fans will not want to miss this action, especially with the two teams having somewhat of a rivalry against each other.

    How to Watch Clemson at North Carolina in Women's College Basketball Today:

    Game Date: Jan. 2, 2021

    Game Time: 6:00 p.m. ET

    TV: ACC Network (Local)

    Live stream the Clemson at North Carolina game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Clemson will roll into this game with a 6-7 record. The Tigers have not had the season they were hoping for thus far, but they can turn things around quickly with a huge upset over North Carolina. Last time out, Clemson ended up losing to No. 5 ranked NC State by a final score of 79-52.

    On the other side of the court, the Tar Heels have opened the season up with a 12-0 record. At this point in the year, they are looking like a legitimate contender. North Carolina is fresh off of a dominant 79-43 win over Syracuse in their last game.

    While the Tar Heels are favored to win this game, the Tigers will not go down without a fight. Every fan loves a big potential upset game. Make sure to tune in to see if Clemson can shock the world with a win.

    Regional restrictions may apply.

    How To Watch

    January
    2
    2021

    Clemson at North Carolina

    TV CHANNEL: ACC Network (Local)
    Time
    6:00
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    Dec 31, 2021; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Chicago Bulls guard Zach LaVine (8) blocks the shot of Indiana Pacers guard Duane Washington Jr. (4) in the second half at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    How to Watch Pacers at Cavaliers

    27 seconds ago
    Dec 31, 2021; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; As he passes Phoenix Suns forward Jalen Smith (10), Boston Celtics guard Marcus Smart (36) cheers at teammate center Robert Williams III (44) after he blocked a shot during the second half at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Winslow Townson-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    How to Watch Magic at Celtics

    27 seconds ago
    clemson women
    Women's College Basketball

    How to Watch Clemson at North Carolina

    27 seconds ago
    Dec 31, 2021; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers guard Brandon Goodwin (26) battles for possession with Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) during the second half at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Atlanta Hawks vs. Portland Trail Blazers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/3/2022

    1 hour ago
    Jan 1, 2022; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert (27) fouls Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) in the fourth quarter at Vivint Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Utah Jazz vs. New Orleans Pelicans: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/3/2022

    1 hour ago
    Dec 21, 2021; New York, New York, USA; New York Knicks forward Evan Fournier (13) takes a three point shot over Detroit Pistons guard Cade Cunningham (2) in the third quarter at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Detroit Pistons vs. Milwaukee Bucks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/3/2022

    1 hour ago
    Dec 30, 2021; Brooklyn, New York, USA; Brooklyn Nets guard James Harden (13) drives to the basket as Philadelphia 76ers guard Tyrese Maxey (0) defends in front of forward Kevin Durant (7) during the second half at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Memphis Grizzlies vs. Brooklyn Nets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/3/2022

    1 hour ago
    Dec 30, 2021; Brooklyn, New York, USA; Brooklyn Nets guard James Harden (13) drives to the basket as Philadelphia 76ers guard Tyrese Maxey (0) defends in front of forward Kevin Durant (7) during the second half at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Houston Rockets vs. Philadelphia 76ers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/3/2022

    1 hour ago
    Dec 21, 2021; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks center Dwight Powell (7) guards Minnesota Timberwolves center Karl-Anthony Towns (32) during the second half at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Los Angeles Lakers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/2/2022

    1 hour ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy